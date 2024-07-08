Congress govt. insulting minorities in Old City with plan to privatise power bill collection: Mahamood Ali

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister Md. Mahamood Ali has observed that the State government proposal to hand over the power distribution business, including revenue/bill collection in the Old City circle to Adani Group, is nothing but insulting the minorities. He alleged that the Congress government is also neglecting the welfare of minorities.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was speaking against the Adani Group, while Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was welcoming it with a red carpet. He asked the Congress to prove its commitment towards the minorities by doubling the allocation to ₹4,000 crore in the budget, as against ₹2,000 crore allocated by the BRS government in the past, as promised by it before the Assembly elections.

Stating that the BRS government had established 204 residential schools for minorities and their number was hardly 10 during the Congress government rule till 2014. Some of the residential schools were also upgraded into junior and degree colleges, he said, adding that the previous K. Chandrasekhar Rao government had constructed a building for orphans in Anees-Ul-Gurba at Nampally, while the A. Revanth Reddy government had handed over the building to the Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society Head Office.

Mr. Mahamood Ali, who held the portfolio of home minister during the BRS rule, pointed out that the law and order situation in Old City had deteriorated under Congress rule. He alleged that the ruling party was acting as the B-Team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State.

Speaking separately, party leaders G. Devi Prasad Rao, Manne Govardhan Reddy, Palle Ravi Kumar and others said the Congress government had not kept any of the major promises made to the people in its seven-month rule so far. They pointed out that the Congress had gone back on its promises to announce a mega DSC (teachers recruitment) to increase the ratio of eligible candidate for Group-I mains from Prelims to 1:100 and issuing the job calendar.