Congress govt. incapable of taking action against KTR, says BJP

Former Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has questioned the Congress government’s motive in not arresting former BRS Minister K.T. Rama Rao despite ‘sufficient evidence’ of involvement in attack on the District Collector and other officials at Lagcherla in Vikarabad.

Talking to the media at Sangareddy on Sunday, he alleged that KTR has ‘struck a deal with the Congress leaders in Delhi to prevent his arrest’ but has been giving a series of dramatic interviews with news channels about it knowing pretty well it is not going to happen.

“KTR’s role in phone tapping has been well exposed as also in the ₹50 crore embezzlement in E-formula racing and in illegal land transactions through the ‘Dharani’ portal but no action was taken. Nothing happened after a case was filed following a person testing positive for cocaine abuse during a ‘rave’ party in Janwada farmhouse,” he charged.

“What is the connection with the farmers’ grievances and raids on officials? Why are the Congress and BRS leaders diverting the issue from farmers? The Congress government is incapable of acting despite the official report indicting KTR and other BRS leaders,” claimed Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP leader alleged that it has only exposed the ‘RK rule’ (Revanth Reddy & K. Chandrasekhar Rao) in TG as both families have a business relationship too. “I am ready to prove their business links. If the BRS leaders prove that I have any business deals with the Chief Minister, I am ready to quit politics,” he said.

He also accused the BRS of ‘instigating the people for political gain whether it is during the conduct of the Group I examination, protest by the constables or masquerading as farmers and resorting to violence’.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that while the total target of paddy procurement was 95 lakh metric tonnes, not even 15 lakh metric tonnes were procured till date. “Farmers are being coerced to sell much below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,300 per quintal,” he added.

