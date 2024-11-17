 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress govt. incapable of taking action against KTR, says BJP

Updated - November 17, 2024 06:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing the media in Sangareddy on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressing the media in Sangareddy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Former Telangana BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has questioned the Congress government’s motive in not arresting former BRS Minister K.T. Rama Rao despite ‘sufficient evidence’ of involvement in attack on the District Collector and other officials at Lagcherla in Vikarabad.

Talking to the media at Sangareddy on Sunday, he alleged that KTR has ‘struck a deal with the Congress leaders in Delhi to prevent his arrest’ but has been giving a series of dramatic interviews with news channels about it knowing pretty well it is not going to happen.

“KTR’s role in phone tapping has been well exposed as also in the ₹50 crore embezzlement in E-formula racing and in illegal land transactions through the ‘Dharani’ portal but no action was taken. Nothing happened after a case was filed following a person testing positive for cocaine abuse during a ‘rave’ party in Janwada farmhouse,” he charged.

“What is the connection with the farmers’ grievances and raids on officials? Why are the Congress and BRS leaders diverting the issue from farmers? The Congress government is incapable of acting despite the official report indicting KTR and other BRS leaders,” claimed Mr. Sanjay Kumar.

The BJP leader alleged that it has only exposed the ‘RK rule’ (Revanth Reddy & K. Chandrasekhar Rao) in TG as both families have a business relationship too. “I am ready to prove their business links. If the BRS leaders prove that I have any business deals with the Chief Minister, I am ready to quit politics,” he said.

He also accused the BRS of ‘instigating the people for political gain whether it is during the conduct of the Group I examination, protest by the constables or masquerading as farmers and resorting to violence’.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that while the total target of paddy procurement was 95 lakh metric tonnes, not even 15 lakh metric tonnes were procured till date. “Farmers are being coerced to sell much below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹2,300 per quintal,” he added.

Published - November 17, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / corruption & bribery / politics / political parties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.