Congress Govt in Telangana will maintain friendly relationship with AP to resolve pending problems, says CM

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that his Government will maintain friendly relations with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in resolving the long pending bifurcation related issues together.

He said Hyderabad as the common capital had been resolved through the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 recently and efforts will be made to resolve the remaining issues in the coming days. “I will not stand on prestige. Resolving the State issues and solving the people’s problems is my priority,” he said.

No scope for doubts on special status assurance to AP

Asked about the special status assurance given by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Andhra Pradesh, he said there was no scope for any doubts on the issue. Mr. Rahul Gandhi was clear on the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh in the Reorganisation Act. The Congress was committed to implement its assurances given to the people.

Modi should tender his resignation: Revanth

Referring to the national political scenario, he said people stopped trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as was evident from the results of the Lok Sabha polls. Unlike the 2014, 2019 elections when the BJP sought votes on the basis of its principles and work done, it had sought votes in 2024 elections in the name of “Modi guarantee”. As a result, its tally fell down from 303 to 240.

“Going by the results, the warranty of Mr. Modi’s guarantee has expired. Mr. Modi should tender his resignation maintaining decency and decorum as people rejected him. The BJP has lost the election in Faizabad, the constituency housing Ayodhya, in spite of its fervent efforts to seek votes in the name of religion,” he said adding the BJP leaders should, in fact, ask Mr. Modi to step down.

At the same time, he said the people’s confidence in the INDI Alliance increased significantly going by the significant increase in the vote share of the alliance. The NDA alliance led by the BJP secured 41.9 per cent vote share and INDI Alliance was just short gaining 41.1 per cent. “The change in the people’s mood is evident going by the impressive vote share gained by the INDI Alliance,” he said.

Results in Telangana did not meet expectations

Replying to a question on the Congress performance in Telangana, he said though satisfactory, the results in the State did not meet expectations. “We will have to work more and make governance further people centric,” he said. To another query, he said being the TPCC president and the Chief Minister, he would take the responsibility for the party’s victory or loss. “I am not in the habit of pushing the losses into others’ account and taking credit of the victory,” he said.