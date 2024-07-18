Congress Govt in Telangana to present its first full budget on July 25  

The budget session of the Telangana Legislature will start from July 23.Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has summoned the third session of the third legislative assembly on July 23 and the Legislative Council will start its proceedings the next day. The budget session has been notified on the day when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the first full budget of the third term of the NDA Government.

The first day of the budget session in Telangana will feature the address by the Governor to the joint sitting of the legislature. This will be followed by presentation of the full budget on July 25 incorporating last minute changes, if any, according to senior officials.

This will be the first full budget of the Congress Government after a gap of one decade. The party has presented its last budget in the legislature in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradeshin 2014. For the current financial year, the State Government had to be content in presenting a vote on account budget on February 10 for four months ending July, in view of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said at the time of presenting the budget that it was “little disheartening” to present the first budget as a vote on account budget, but the Central Government too had introduced a similar budget. “Our Government has a clear vision on how to pool up resources for our plans and schemes. As part of that vision, we have the clarity that we need to tap the maximum funds from the Central Government under its various schemes,” he said.

Four month period of the vote on account budget set to expire on July 31

With the four month period of the vote on account budget set to expire on July 31, it had become mandatory for the Government to pass the full budget before the deadline. With the Union Government slated to present its full budget, the State Government has apparently decided to factor in the approximate grants and devolutions that will be made to Telangana before finalising its full budget.

The exact figures of allocations that will be made to the State will be known during the discussion on demands in the Lok Sabha and the State has reportedly decided to incorporate the changes if any in the supplementary grants.

