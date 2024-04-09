Congress govt. in Telangana filling up posts without recruitment test: Harish Rao

April 09, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress government in Telangana has been filling a large number of posts in several departments without holding recruitment test and only giving appointment letters to those who were selected in the recruitment process held during the previous regime, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former minister T. Harish Rao has said.

Speaking at a youth meet held in Siddipet on Monday in support of party candidate for Medak Parliamentary constituency P. Venktrama Reddy, Mr. Harish Rao alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had cancelled ₹150 crore development funds sanctioned to Siddipet constituency. The CM had also taken away the veterinary college sanctioned to Siddipet to his constituency – Kodangal.

The BRS leader pointed out that Mr. Revanth Reddy had never uttered Jai Telangana slogan all through as he was associated with Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which was against granting statehood to Telangana, till he shifted to the Congress in October 2017. He even went to the extent of aiming his gun at Telangana activists when he was with TDP, Mr. Harish Rao recollected.

He asked the youth to defeat both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as they have not done anything for Siddipet Assembly and Medak Parliamentary constituencies. On the other hand, he said that he has been working for the constituency development 18 hours a day since 2004 and that he would continue to serve them till his last breath.

He urged the youth to make use of social media platforms effectively to explain the good work done both by the previous BRS government and its candidate Mr. Venkatram Reddy as district collector first and as a philanthropist later, in helping students from poor families pursue higher education. He also told them to bring forth local issues, if any, so that they could be resolved.

