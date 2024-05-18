 ‘Congress Govt has no flagship scheme to boast about in first 6 months’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has observed that the first six months of governance sets the direction for the five-year term for any Government but the Government in Telangana led Chief Minister by A. Revanth Reddy has not done anything specific to claim any scheme as its flagship programme.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday, senior leader of the party B. Vinod Kumar said the initial assessment of any Government would be done based on its performance during the first six months. Stating that Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa was a capital investment support scheme introduced by the previous Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he suggested the Congress Government to disburse the support of ₹7,500 per acre in the first week of June so that it could assure the farming community.

He pointed out that the Revanth Reddy’s Government had given investment support to most farmers during the harvesting period of Rabi crops and suggested the Government not repeat it for the ensuing Kharif season and disburse the benefit during the ‘Rohini Karthi’ when early showers occur before monsoon season to enable farmers to take up tilling and other preparatory work.

Speaking along with party leaders Tula Uma, Gattu Ramachandra Rao, M. Sreenivas Reddy and others, Mr. Vinod Kumar demanded that the Government pay a bonus of ₹500 per quintal to paddy from the current Rabi season itself as the State Government had escaped its responsibility to pay it for the previous Kharif season because it had come to power during that season.

He explained that the farmers would mostly raise common (‘doddu’) varieties of paddy in the Rabi season as the percentage of broken rice would be higher and they would raise Grade ‘A’ (‘sanna’) varieties mostly in the Kharif season. He urged the Government to give subsidy to all varieties and not just Grade ‘A’ varieties as being planned.

Further, he asked the Government to procure the rain-soaked paddy swiftly and send them to mills for early processing to limit the damage.