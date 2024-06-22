Congress govt. focusing on defections, neglecting law and order, says R.S. Praveen Kumar

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Congress government in the State has focus on encouraging defections, particularly getting the BRS MLAs into its fold, and not on maintaining law and order, though murders and atrocities on women have become routine.

Speaking to newspersons here on Friday, BRS leaders R.S. Praveen Kumar (former IPS officer), B. Harshavardhan Reddy and G. Balaraju (former MLAs) and others said here on Friday that the series of incidents had been making people lose faith in the administration, particularly the police. They stated that law and order in Kollapur constituency is worse with sexual assault on a Chenchu woman recently.

The police are not taking action despite the involvement of a person, they said, and demanded that the government pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the tribal woman. Another woman ended life in the police station there unable to get justice but the closed-circuit cameras are not functioning to fix the police. The police had not nabbed those responsible for the killing of BRS leader B. Sridhar Reddy even 40 days after his murder, they alleged.

Similarly, five murders had taken place in Hyderabad in 24 hours, communal riots had taken place at Medak, a woman police officer was assaulted sexually by her boss in Bhupalapally, and a minor girl assaulted sexually at Sultanabad. Instead of acting upon such crimes on the rise, the police are busy in registering cases on those writing social media posts against the government, they alleged.

The BRS leaders stated that there is no use in the Chief Minister holding the portfolios of Home and Education as the two departments had failed in their responsibilities.

