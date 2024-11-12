 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress govt doing injustice by not releasing sanctioned money for Dalit Bandhu: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy says he is being threatened of cases for supporting Dalits

Published - November 12, 2024 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLA from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushik Reddy. File

BRS MLA from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushik Reddy. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

HYDERABAD

BRS MLA from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushik Reddy, has accused the Congress government in Telangana of neglecting Dalits by not releasing financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He claimed that funds meant for 5,000 families in his constituency have remained unused in the district-level pool account.

At a press conference held on Monday (November 11, 2024), the MLA stated that he had gone to support Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries who planned to submit a representation at the Ambedkar statue in Huzurabad on November 9 to protest the non-release of scheme funds. However, he alleged that under government orders, the police acted inhumanely and even kicked Dalit women participating in the protest.

He demanded that the government release the available funds to the beneficiaries. He noted that the previous BRS government had also selected Chintakani mandal in Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s Madhira constituency.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy sought to know why the government was “exhibiting so much hatred towards Dalits”. Before the elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to increase the Dalit Bandhu amount to ₹12 lakh from ₹10 lakh. But, when the MLA demanded the release of money to beneficiaries, the police were threatening to book cases since he was with the BRS.

Published - November 12, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.