Congress govt doing injustice by not releasing sanctioned money for Dalit Bandhu: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy

HYDERABAD

BRS MLA from Huzurabad, Padi Kaushik Reddy, has accused the Congress government in Telangana of neglecting Dalits by not releasing financial assistance under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He claimed that funds meant for 5,000 families in his constituency have remained unused in the district-level pool account.

At a press conference held on Monday (November 11, 2024), the MLA stated that he had gone to support Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries who planned to submit a representation at the Ambedkar statue in Huzurabad on November 9 to protest the non-release of scheme funds. However, he alleged that under government orders, the police acted inhumanely and even kicked Dalit women participating in the protest.

He demanded that the government release the available funds to the beneficiaries. He noted that the previous BRS government had also selected Chintakani mandal in Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s Madhira constituency.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy sought to know why the government was “exhibiting so much hatred towards Dalits”. Before the elections, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to increase the Dalit Bandhu amount to ₹12 lakh from ₹10 lakh. But, when the MLA demanded the release of money to beneficiaries, the police were threatening to book cases since he was with the BRS.