Congress govt. coercing BRS leaders to join ruling party using false cases: Harish Rao

March 16, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has observed that the Congress government is sparing all its energies in harassing the main Opposition party instead of serving people for which it has been voted to power.

Speaking to mediapersons at Patancheru along with MLAs G. Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), K. Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbak), Ch. Prabhakar (Sangareddy) and K. Manik Rao (Zaheerabad), former Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao alleged that the ruling party was using all tactics to harass the BRS leaders, including foisting cases with the single-point agenda of forcing them to quit BRS and join Congress.

The Congress government was registering false cases left, right and centre against the BRS leaders to make them fall in line and join the Congress, Mr. Harish Rao said, condemning the arrest of Mr. Mahipal Reddy’s brother G. Madhusudan Reddy around 3 a.m. on Friday on charges of illegal mining on government land. He questioned the need to arrest Mr. Reddy by sending 300 police personnel to his residence and without even sharing the FIR copy.

Mr. Harish Rao stated that arrest was made on the directions of the Minister from the district, although several local Congress leaders also had stone crushers, many of them running without any permission or lease. Such tactics was nothing but forcing the BRS leaders to join Congress at gunpoint, he alleged.

100 days of Cong. rule

Later, addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, he alleged that the Congress party had completely failed to keep the election promises though it had completed 100 days in office. The 100 days of Congress rule was marked by inquiries, harassment and arrests belying the word given to the people that the first file to be signed would be on farm loan waiver and passing legislation on the guarantees in the first session of the Assembly itself.

On the talk of lifting gates of the Congress party to allow the flood of BRS leaders into its fold, Mr. Harish Rao said instead of focusing on encouraging defection, the State government is supposed to lift the gates of irrigation projects to protect standing crop facing acute shortage of water. The only achievement of Mr. Revanth Reddy in 100 days was his 10 visits to New Delhi, mortgaging the self-esteem of Telangana, he remarked.

