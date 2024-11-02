ADVERTISEMENT

Congress govt. cheated people, says Bandi; dares CM to embark on padayatra

Published - November 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has accused the government of deceiving the people of Telangana, and dared Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to undertake a padayatra to ascertain the truth.

In a statement on ‘X’ on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Kumar alleged that the Congress government’s six guarantees were ‘hollow’ promises. “The guarantee card provided before the election was laden with ‘conditions apply’ clauses. Despite being in office for 10 months, the government has failed to fulfil these promises,” he said.

Congress had promised benefits worth ₹2.5 lakh per family in Telangana, but now, families are finding themselves burdened with debt, similar to the financial mismanagement under the BRS government.

The Karimnagar MP also alleged that many farmers have been left out of the ₹2 lakh farm loan waiver scheme, adding that the government’s commitment to continue Rythu Bharosa remained unfulfilled. He labelled the ₹500 paddy bonus as bogus.

He also criticised the Congress for allocating ₹1.5 lakh crore for the Musi River project but leaving no funds for core welfare schemes. He alleged that despite receiving funds from the Centre under the PM Awas Yojana, the State government had prioritised demolishing the houses of the poor over constructing new ones.

He accused the government of neglecting issues affecting students and alleged that the law and order situation in Telangana has deteriorated under the Congress government.

