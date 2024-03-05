Congress govt. accrued people’s discontent in less than 100 days: KCR

March 05, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the Congress government has accrued discontent among people in less than 100 days of coming to power as it is changing talk on its promises everyday after making them right, left, and centre with the sole aim of coming to power without thinking about possibilities.

In a meeting with the party leaders of Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituencies held in the party office here on Tuesday, he said the ruling party leaders including Ministers were threatening people with consequences when asked about the delivery of promises made during the elections. The instances of people going against parties doing good for them were many due to misinformation campaign run by the rival parties during elections but they would realise about it sooner than later. People of Telangana were already witnessing irrigation and drinking water problems and the inability of the government to address them.

Stating that it was during his representation as Mahabubnagar MP statehood to Telangana was achieved, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said there was a sea change in combined Palamuru district before and after 2014 with the initiatives of the BRS government to improve irrigation and drinking water facilities. He also faulted the new lift irrigation scheme announced for Kodangal constituency and said the one planned by the BRS government would serve the purpose better.

On some leaders deserting the party, the BRS chief said there was no need to spare time for such individuals as they were leaving the party forgetting the recognition given to them by the party and citing a poem stating that even distant relatives would throng a family when it was affluent. He suggested the party leaders to work with unity to win back people’s support.

Further, he explained about the party’s decision to have an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) taken keeping in mind the long term interests of the people and the State taking along all like minded forces to stand by secularism.

