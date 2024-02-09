Congress government taking people for a ride: BJP

February 09, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has claimed that the hopes and aspirations of Telangana people have been dashed since contrary to their expectations the Congress government had failed to explain clearly about the implementation schedule of the six welfare guarantees promised before the elections during the current budget session of the Telangana Assembly.

Senior leader and Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar told a press conference at the party office on Thursday that the Governor’s address did not mention even in a single line about how the government intends to go about ensuring the promised welfare schemes reach the people.

The Congress leaders also accused the previous BRS government of being involved in largescale corruption scandals in various departments, but it does not find a mention in the speech. Similarly, there is no reference to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project fiasco or about the lakhs of crores of deep debt, he pointed out.

Mr. Shankar accused the Congress leaders of demanding a CBI probe into the various scandals of the last government but now are keeping mum on coming to power. “The government’s credibility would have have received a shot in the arm if it had mentioned about a plan to order a CBI enquiry but it is clear that Telangana people are being taken for a ride,” he said.

The government had also assured to implement the farm loan waiver yet did not talk about it in the speech. “We will not allow the government to shrink its responsibilities, and during the course of the session, we will voice the concerns of people,” he added.

Sudden love

At a separate press conference, former MLA and general secretary M. Raghunandan Rao questioned BRS MLC K. Kavita’s credentials in demanding a statue for Jyoti Rao Phule in the Assembly and wondered what prevented the last government from taking it up in the 10 years of its rule.

“The BRS never bothered about BCs, SC/STs when in power but now Ms. Kavita is going around holding meetings demanding the statue. It is not too late for the party to atone for its mistakes and make amends by giving the ticket to the mother of martyr Srikantchari or give the party reigns to a BC leader. It can consider making a person from the weaker sections as the floor leaders in either the Assembly or Council,” he suggested.

Mr. Rao alleged that the BRS party had “sold tickets for astronomical prices for Rajya Sabha” during its twin terms and gave two ministries and three ministries, respectively to BCs, in the first and second terms. The BRS leaders should apologise before the Martyrs Memorial for their various acts of omission and commission, he added.