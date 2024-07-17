Congress government redefining women’s empowerment in Telangana: Uttam 

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the State government is transforming women’s empowerment in the State through various focused initiatives. He attended the swearing-in ceremony of Nerella Sharada as the Chairperson of Telangana State Commission for Women at Buddha Bhavan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed confidence that Ms. Sharada, as the new Chairperson of the Women’s Commission, would play an active role in advancing women’s empowerment. He reiterated that the Congress government would adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards women’s safety, ensuring their security in workplaces, on roads, and at home.

He has highlighted several innovative schemes launched by the Congress government and emphasised the significant impact of schemes like Mahalakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and Indiramma houses, which have collectively benefitted millions of women. “Over 14 lakh women utilise free travel services in TSRTC buses daily across Telangana. The Mahalakshmi Scheme has facilitated nearly ₹55 crore-worth zero tickets for women passengers, enhancing their mobility and independence,” he said.

Mr. Reddy noted that cooking gas cylinders priced at ₹500 benefit around 40 lakh women, with each household saving over ₹ 700 monthly. The Gruha Jyothi scheme has provided free electricity for up to 200 units to lakhs of families, significantly reducing their expenses. The Indiramma Houses scheme aims to provide housing for homeless poor families, with 4.50 lakh houses sanctioned at a cost of ₹22,500 crore in the first phase, prioritising women beneficiaries.

The Minister criticised the previous BRS regime for neglecting women, highlighting the absence of women ministers during their first term. In contrast, the current Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has included two women in the Cabinet. He cited the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, attended by Ivanka Trump, where no woman minister represented Telangana.

