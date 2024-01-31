Plans on the anvil to provide 365 days’ work to weavers of Sircilla, says Telangana BC Welfare Minister

January 31, 2024 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Telangana Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar has said that an action plan was being formulated to provide 365 days’ work to the weavers of Sircilla and rejuvenate the textile sector.

Addressing a review meeting at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Sircilla on Tuesday evening, the minister said the Congress government will place orders for production of Bathukamma sarees as well as polycotton fabric with the weavers of Sircilla soon. The government will supply the required yarn, he added.

He said power looms will be sanctioned to the eligible workers under the “worker to owner scheme.”

The number of units in the Sircilla Textile Park dwindled from 119 in 2014 to 60 in 2023, he said taking a dig at the persons at the helm in the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government over their claims of strengthening the power loom sector in Sircilla. He exhorted the officials to instil confidence among the weavers in the textile town.