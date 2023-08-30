HamberMenu
Congress government in Karnataka implementing all assurances: Uttam

August 30, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government in Karnataka has been fulfilling all the promises that it made to people, during Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, he said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, the fourth guarantee, wherein women who are family head gets ₹2,000 per month. He said every household in Karnataka was already getting free power up to 200 units. This guarantee was implemented at a cost of ₹7,000 crore. He said the third guarantee - the Anna Bhagya Scheme where each family gets 20 kg of rice has been implemented. The Congress government of Karnataka is spending ₹7,200 crore for the scheme. Further, he said nearly 3.05 crore women across Karnataka got free bus passes. The government is spending about ₹ 2,500 to provide free bus service to nearly 30% of all passengers (women).

The fifth guarantee, Yuva Nidhi, is scheduled to be launched in December this year. Under this scheme, graduates will get ₹3,000 per month while the diploma holders will get ₹1,500 per month. He said lakhs of graduates across Karnataka would benefit from this scheme and the government would spend ₹2,000 crore per month for graduates and ₹3,600 crore for diploma holders.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BRS leaders of spreading falsehood regarding the Congress government in Karnataka and other States. He said unlike other parties, the Congress party always fulfil the promises that it makes to the people.

