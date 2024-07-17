Congress government ignoring Brahmin Welfare Corporation: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress government in Telangana of ignoring the Brahmin Welfare Corporation by not releasing sufficient funds and salaries for the staff too not being paid for months together, on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the State office, former MLA and party vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar, official spokesman N.V. Subash and others claimed that about 300 students who went abroad for higher studies under the Vivekananda Overseas Scheme have not been given the second term fees putting their future in jeopardy.

Similarly, about 400 persons who had applied for financial assistance for the small, medium and micro enterprises have been kept waiting for months. “Fact is, not a single rupee has been released ever since Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took charge. This is despite the Chief Minister actively using the services of Vedic priests for various religious ceremonies even before he came to power and later too,” they said.

Instead, the Congress government had tried to transfer priests of temples with hundreds of years of history till the courts came to their rescue. “We are warning this government not to poke into the affairs of the temples or the lands allotted to it. If funds are not released to the welfare corporation immediately, we will chalk out an agitational programme,” added Mr. Prabhakar.