Congress government following BRS government path: Laxman

January 26, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Revanth Reddy government of the Congress party has been traversing on the same path as that of the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the plight of the people of Telangana is like falling from the frying pan into the fire, charged Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader K. Laxman on Friday.

The government is cheating the people in the name of guarantees and freebies with no objective of ameliorating the poor. This is in sharp contrast to the BJP ruled States which have been surging on the development path with the help of a ‘double engine’ government, he claimed, at the party office after unfurling the national flag.

The Modi government had enhanced the country’s reputation of its democratic ideals by abiding to the Constitution. Long pending projects like the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, 33% quota for women in Parliament and others which other governments could not complete have been done, he said and urged the cadre to work united for ensuring a third term for the BJP government at the Centre.

Mr. Laxman also congratulated the Padma awardee winners from the Telugu States, including former vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu, film star Chiranjeevi. He also stated that the Modi government had initiated a commendable process of giving awards minus any recommendations.

