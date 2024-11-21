Congress government committed to welfare of the poor, says Bhatti

The Congress government is committed to addressing people’s issues through participatory governance, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a ‘Face-to-Face with People’ programme at Gandhi Bhavan, he asserted that unlike the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government — which he alleged governed from the confines of gadis ( palatial houses ) — the Congress administration led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet, is governing from amidst the people.

Stating that caste census is a historic decision, Mr. Bhatti said that the ‘looters with an ulterior motive’ were indulging in false propaganda against the survey. “Once the survey is completed, it will put a stop to exploitation by those who looted people till now. The people’s government will bring the society out of feudal setup and take it towards an egalitarian society,” Mr. Bhatti asserted.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, he said education and health are top priorities. He noted that the establishment of Young India Integrated Residential Schools aims to provide world-class education to underprivileged students. Additionally, hostel allowances for students have been increased by 40%, addressing a long-standing demand neglected by the previous BRS government.

The government has also introduced key welfare measures, including free power supply of up to 200 units, free RTC bus travel for women, and subsidised gas cylinders priced at ₹500 each. The construction of Indiramma Houses, costing ₹5 lakh per unit, underscores the government’s commitment to affordable housing.

In fulfillment of its electoral promises, the Congress government has filled 50,000 posts within a year. The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the recruitment process was conducted successfully and transparently, particularly in the case of the Group I examinations, contrasting it with alleged irregularities during the previous regime.

On women’s welfare, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said the government plans to disburse ₹1 lakh crore in interest-free loans over five years to empower women entrepreneurs. He also mentioned agreements with women’s self-help groups to generate 1,000 MW of solar power and initiatives such as leasing RTC buses to women’s groups as part of efforts to ensure economic inclusivity.