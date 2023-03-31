ADVERTISEMENT

Congress goes to ED to probe money laundering in TSPSC paper leak

March 31, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy says several NRIs appeared for the exams and money exchanged in the leak

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders submit a memorandum at the Enforcement Directorate Office in Hyderabad on Friday seeking its intervention in TSPSC paper leak case. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Congress president, A. Revanth Reddy approached the Enforcement Directorate seeking its intervention in the ongoing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak as the case involved the exchange of money and suspected money laundering as there were some NRIs too who benefitted from the paper leak.

A team led by Mr. Reddy visited the ED office in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum to the Joint Director stating that only a central agency like the ED, which is empowered with the powers and resources to investigate money laundering, would be able to do a thorough investigation to unearth the receipt of illegal gratification.

The memorandum said if ED does not intervene, the accused may deal with the ill-gotten funds. Further, media reports say the question paper has been leaked to at least ten people including NRIs on payment of illegal gratification of up to ₹15 lakhs per person, running into crores. Since the investigation would involve tracing the flow of funds across borders only the ED can do justice.

The memorandum also said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government booked cases under various sections including 420, 120(B) IPC and Sections 66 (B) (C), 70 of the Information Technology Act, 2008. “It is pertinent to note that Section 420 IPC and 120B are scheduled offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and as such ED would be empowered to initiate an investigation into the aspect of money laundering in the TSPSC paper leakage scam.” the memorandum said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress chief also alleged that the SIT was working as per the directions of IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao as it was evident from the press conference held by him on March 18 where he had claimed that only two people were involved in the paper leak. Further, the Minister in a public meeting on March 27 referred to sensitive information about the applicants who appeared for the TSPSC exams. This proves that he was privy to the details of the investigation, which ought to have been exclusively in the knowledge of SIT. Under these circumstances, the probe by ED will reveal many other facets of the case and it should immediately take over the case, the Congress team argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US