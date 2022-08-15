Congress gears up for bypoll

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress Strategy Committee constituted for the Munugode bypoll has swung into action appointing incharges for various mandals for better cooridnation,

Party sources said that Strategy Committee headed by former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and former Minister R. Damodar Reddy had identified senior leaders to coordinate with the cadre in poll campaign and also ensure that the party leaders are not lured by the TRS and the BJP that are already on the job of identifying people for defection to their parties.

Mr. R. Damodar Reddy would take care of the Choutuppal mandal along with Nayini Rajender Reddy while former Union Minister Balaram Naik and Gandra Satyanarayana would be the incharges for Samsthan Narayanpur mandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulugu MLA Seethakka and Vijayaramana Rao would take care of the Munugode mandal and former MPs Anjan Kumar Yadav and Mallu Ravi will coordinate activities in Nampally mandal. AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar and Adi Srinivas will be the incharge for the newly formed Gattuppal mandal while former MLA, Eravati Anil and Dr Vamshikrishna will head the Chundur mandal activities. Former MLA Vem Narender Reddy and Cheruku Sudhakar will take care of Marriguda mandal.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, who dropped his padayatra programme in Munugode a few days ago due to the COVID symptoms would tour the constituency from August 20, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The party wants to prove a point to Mr Rajgopal Reddy, who resigned as legislator and from the Congress necessitating the bypoll. Mr. Rajgopal Reddy himself is planning a huge public meeting in Choutuppal with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to join the BJP officially.

The TRS on the other hand is busy attracting sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs from the Congress to its fold to demoralise the Congress cadre much before the election dates were announced. Minister G. Jagadish Reddy is personally monitoring the defections even as he is trying to defuse dissent in his own party over candidate selection.