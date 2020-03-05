Congress gears up for Assembly sessions

Hyderabad

05 March 2020 21:28 IST

To focus on farmers and unemployment issues

Partial disbursal of Rythu Bandhu money, government’s failure to implement farm loan waiver as promised in the last elections and unemployment will be high on the agenda of the Congress party in the Assembly session starting on Friday.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet on Friday to give a final shape to its agenda. The party is also keen on forcing the government to adopt a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), changes to objectionable content in the National Population Register (NPR) and also the National Registry of Citizens (NRC).

Rythu Bandhu scheme that fetched votes for the ruling party in the rural areas is partly implemented and the funds were being released only when elections were around, the Congress alleged citing how money was credited into the accounts of farmers in Huzurnagar byelections a couple of days before the voting day.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, the government also issued a GO to release money for Rythu Bandhu a few days before the Municipal elections. But Congress says money was released only to a few farmers while the message was sent as if the entire farming community was covered. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had repeatedly said the scheme was an election gimmick and in the TRS second term not even 50% of the farmers have been covered in both kharif and rabi seasons.

That the government did not even discuss the farmers issues in the Collectors’ conference is an indication of its efforts to suppress the farmers issues, feels TPCC working president and Malakjgiri MP Revanth Reddy. “Telangana stands third in the suicide rate of farmers in the country with NCRB report revealing that 5,912 farmers committed suicide in the last six years. But that is conveniently pushed under the carpet.”

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka says the unemployment rate is increasing rapidly in the State with no effort from the government to create opportunities. Thousands of youngsters in every village are getting addicted to cheap liquor unable to find employment and this will lead to huge social unrest in the future.

But, he says, the government is never open for a discussion on the issue in the Assembly. “I will continue to raise the issue as it is not confined to one party or individual but about the social tensions it might create in the near future.”