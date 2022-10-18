Congress forms 13 committees for Bharat Jodo Yatra

ADVERTISEMENT

With Bharat Jodo Yatra by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Rahul Gandhi scheduled to enter Telangana on October 23, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has been gearing up for the programme. As part of that a Reception Committee was formed with 41 members in addition to 13 other committees.

The Yatra will continue till November 7 in the State.

They are: Cultural committee (chairman Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu), Interaction with social, eminent persons, NGOs and Professionals (N. Uttam Kumar Reddy), Publicity (Damodar Rajanarasimha), Coordination with administration (D. Sridhar Babu), Corner meetings (S.A. Sampath Kumar), Food (Mohd. Ali Shabber), Mobolisation (A. Maheswar Reddy), Protocol (G. Vinod), Women mobolisation and coordination (Seetakka), State Yatris Coordination (Ponnam Prabhakar), Social media (Gaddam Prasad) and Logistics (T. Rammohan Reddy).