Congress flays poster war between BJP, TRS

Discuss something concrete on state issues instead: Revanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao have been resorting to cheap politics at the cost of the dignity of the positions they hold, criticised Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the poster war between the BJP and the TRS during the entire week reflected the low level of politics that was not expected of a Prime Minister and a Chief Minister. “This whole episode seems to be the nefarious design of both the parties to relegate the real issues that ought to be discussed, when the entire top brass of the ruling party was here, including the Prime Minister,” he said.

“Instead of indulging in a poster war insulting each other both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister should have concentrated on discussing the burning issues before the nation,” he said while arguing that Mr. KCR should have highlighted the State issues for the PM to respond.

He was speaking to reporters after calling on the party leaders, including Anjan Kumar Yadav, who were arrested and taken to Nampally police station when they tried to protest against the TRS tying its party flags to Indira Gandhi statue.

Mr. Reddy wondered who would believe Mr. KCR for questioning the Prime Minister when he had supported Mr. Modi on the very same issues over the last eight years. He said Mr. KCR was silent on ITIR, Bayyaram Steel Plant, and rail coach factory at Kazipet — all promised by the Congress in the A.P. Bifurcation Act.

Moreover, the Chief Minister praised Mr. Modi on demonetisation when the entire country was opposing it, and even during the farmers’ strike Mr. KCR kept silent for 16 months in support of the farm laws. “Mr. KCR was silent at every opportunity to question Mr. Modi on the injustice done to Telangana and now he is suddenly trying to potray himself as a crusader,” he said.

The Pradesh Congress chief also attacked Mr. Modi questioning his right to enter Telangana while questioning the very birth of the new State. “You have done nothing for Telangana in eight years, and you have no right to enter the State,” he said.

Mr. Reddy also ridiculed the BJP’s claim that a BJP Chief Minister would be an advantage for the State. “When a BJP Prime Minister failed, how can they say that a BJP Chief Minister would do better,” he questioned.