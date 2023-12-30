Congress finding it difficult to mobilise funds: BRS

December 30, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the newly-formed Congress government in the State is enacting dramas in the name of White Papers and judicial inquires, as the government has been finding it difficult to mobilise funds to implement the 412 promises made in their election manifesto.

Stating that they were welcoming both the issuance of White Papers and judicial probes announced by the government, BRS leader Kadiyam Srihari said on Friday that it was they (BRS) who had demanded probe into the Congress allegations so that facts were known to people. Some facts became public one more time on Friday when a team of five Ministers visited Medigadda and Annaram barrages of KLIP.

Talking to the media, Mr. Srihari, along with MLA K. Venkatesh and M. Gopal, said that the Congress leaders had been alleging during the election campaign and after coming to power that there was corruption of over ₹1 lakh crore in the project. However, it was revealed at the review meet that only ₹93,000 crore was spent on the project so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, they had been repeatedly speaking about project water not reaching to even an acre of new ayacut while the fact was that 90,000 acres new ayacut was given water in addition to stabilising the existing ayacut of lakhs of acres, he pointed out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT