Congress faults KCR on quota for Muslims

Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should unconditionally tender apology to the Muslim minorities and Scheduled Tribe people as he failed to increase percentage of reservations in education and employment for them, TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar.

It would be now almost impossible in the wake of the Apex Court’s suggestion to the Rajasthan Government, he said.

At a press conference here on Thursday he accused the TRS leadership of deceiving the Muslim minorities and the STs to gain mileage in the elections. “They voted for the ruling party believing Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s words and have been waiting for the increase in quota to 12% ever since, he promised before elections,” he added.

The Chief Minister was trying to pass the buck on to the Centre by getting passed the resolution relating to the reservations in the Legislature and sending the same to Delhi.

All were aware that the Central Government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party would not entertain the reservations for religious minorities and therefore it would never come before Parliament in the form of a bill, he observed.

The Congress leader asked the Chief Minister if this was the situation how could he achieve reservations for Muslims unless an amendment was brought about to the Constitution.

He also advised KCR not to deceive the poor minorities further with his false and mesmerising promises and unconditionally agree that the increase of quantum of reservations for them would not be possible.