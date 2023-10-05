ADVERTISEMENT

Congress faults EC for publishing final voters’ list despite objections

October 05, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party has taken strong objection to the Election Commission publishing the final voters’ list despite objections raised by the party.

TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan said: “It is unfortunate that the Election Commission today (Wednesday) published the final voters’ list despite our objections to it.” The Congress party on October 3, during its meeting with EC in Hyderabad, requested to postpone the publication of the final voters’ list till the disposal of all applications and removal of death, multiple and shifted voters.

The Congress party had submitted in detail about discrepancies in the voters’ list. The final voters’ list announced on Wednesday certainly comprises all the above said anomalies. The final voters list of 3,17,17,389 voters published is in fact more than the actual voters in the State.

The Congress party will conduct a survey on the final voters’ list and find out the discrepancies and move to the High Court for Justice.

