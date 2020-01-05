Congress faults Chief Minister’s ‘silence’

Pradesh Congress Committee president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to convene a special Assembly session to pass a resolution rejecting implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens in Telangana.

“Many Chief Ministers in the country openly declared that their States would not implement the legislation. But why is KCR silent on it?” he wondered.

Mr. Reddy recalled the ‘alliance’ of TRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, where the former supported decisions, including demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax, election of the President and the Vice-President, among others.

Addressing party workers in a poll-preparatory meeting in Miryalaguda, he said the Urban Local Bodies elections would be an appropriate platform for people to come out, vote against TRS, and teach it a lesson.

He urged the many unemployed youth to “give KCR a shock” by defeating TRS, so that the government would roll out the ₹3,016 unemployment allowance scheme.

Besides unemployment, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the State remained a topper in sale of liquor.

“There are 24 lakh unemployed youth in 2019, compared to the 12-lakh figure in 2014. Revenue earned by the State, from liquor was ₹11, 000 crore then, and ₹23, 000 crore this year,” he said.

Many of the promises -- for instance 12% reservations to Muslims in employment and education, made by TRS during elections remain to be fulfilled. And farmers, of the concluded crop season, are yet to receive Rythu Bandhu incentive in their accounts, he said.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the State Election Commission is acting in a partisan manner by favouring the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the upcoming polls.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who was part of meetings in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, alleged that the State government is diverting Central funds.

“Local bodies lack infrastructure due to lack of funds. The ULB polls should become a turning point,” he said.