Congress fared better in Telangana for the first time after 1956: Revanth loyalists

The PJ Kurien Committee constituted by the AICC to assess the ‘poor’ performance of the Congress in Telangana saw the sitting MPs and contested candidates solidly supporting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, revealing figures that Congress has secured the highest number of seats in Telangana for the first time after 1956.

The MPs and the defeated candidates said the Congress party improved its vote share in Parliament by securing over 40% votes, higher than the Assembly elections, and claimed that the percentage in the previous Parliament elections over the last two decades hovered between 30 to 35% only.

BRS allied with BJP

The party could not bag the expected 13 seats as the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and fielded weak candidates with the sole agenda of ensuring BJP’s win to weaken the Congress. “Or else the party would have won 13 seats easily,” a first-time MP told the committee members.

The Parliament members also suggested that the effort to weaken the BRS further should continue and for this, the second rung leaders should be attracted to the Congress as many are willing to join. However, they cautioned that at least 50% of the seats in the local bodies and party posts should be reserved for old-timers while the new entrants can be given opportunities depending on their strength.

‘CM should visit Gandhi Bhavan’

There were suggestions from several MPs that the Chief Minister should visit Gandhi Bhavan at least once in two weeks, even after the appointment of a new PCC chief so that there is better coordination between the party and the government. Ministers should be mandated to visit the party office in Hyderabad and also in the districts on a regular basis.

While sharing their thoughts on strengthening the party, an interesting suggestion came from a few members who said the party should keep on harping on the developmental schemes every day and also politically attack the BJP constantly so that the issues are not out of people’s mind.

The committee met the MPs on Thursday. Pargat Singh will join on Friday when the committee will meet the MLAs and contested MLA candidates.