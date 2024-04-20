GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress failed to deliver on promises: BJP candidate for Warangal LS seat

April 20, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Aroori Ramesh on Saturday alleged that the Congress government failed to keep their promises. He was participating in a roadshow at Gorikothapalli mandal centre of Bhupalapally district.

He said he will establish a junior college in Regonda mandal and a cold storage unit for farmers in this agricultural region. The BJP candidate also pledged to work towards obtaining approval for a bus station in the mandal centre. He expressed his intention to develop the Pandavula Gutta (hillocks) into a tourism hub.

Accompanying Ramesh were BJP Bhupalapalli district president Nishidar Reddy, State spokesperson Ch. Keerthi Reddy and party leader Martineni Dharma Rao.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.