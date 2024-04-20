Congress failed to deliver on promises: BJP candidate for Warangal LS seat

April 20, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - WARANGAL

BJP candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Aroori Ramesh on Saturday alleged that the Congress government failed to keep their promises. He was participating in a roadshow at Gorikothapalli mandal centre of Bhupalapally district.

He said he will establish a junior college in Regonda mandal and a cold storage unit for farmers in this agricultural region. The BJP candidate also pledged to work towards obtaining approval for a bus station in the mandal centre. He expressed his intention to develop the Pandavula Gutta (hillocks) into a tourism hub.

Accompanying Ramesh were BJP Bhupalapalli district president Nishidar Reddy, State spokesperson Ch. Keerthi Reddy and party leader Martineni Dharma Rao.