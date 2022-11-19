Congress expels Shashidhar Reddy for six years

November 19, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sources say he is expected to announce his decision to join the BJP soon

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy who has been expelled from the party. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

A day after senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah the Telangana Congress expelled him for six years for anti-party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Disciplinary Action Committee of the Telangana Congress met on Saturday after Mr. Reddy’s meeting with Amit Shah along with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna. Mr. Reddy, who is the son of former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy also reportedly made some harsh comments against TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and his style of functioning.

“Keeping in view of the tendency of the situation and anti-party activities of M. Shashidhar Reddy the DAC of the TPCC has taken a decision to expel him from the Congress party for a period of six years,” read a statement from the party.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy, who is a four-time MLA, has not won since the formation of Telangana. He lost in the 2014 elections to then TDP candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav and in 2018 he was denied ticket due to the poll alliance with the TDP. Mr. Reddy worked as minister in the earlier Congress governments and during the UPA regime he was the vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Sources said, he would soon announce his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US