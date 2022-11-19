Congress expels Shashidhar Reddy for six years

November 19, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day after senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah the Telangana Congress expelled him for six years for anti-party activities.

The Disciplinary Action Committee of the Telangana Congress met on Saturday after Mr. Reddy’s meeting with Amit Shah along with Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay and BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna. Mr. Reddy, who is the son of former Chief Minister Marri Chenna Reddy also reportedly made some harsh comments against TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and his style of functioning.

“Keeping in view of the tendency of the situation and anti-party activities of M. Shashidhar Reddy the DAC of the TPCC has taken a decision to expel him from the Congress party for a period of six years,” read a statement from the party.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy, who is a four-time MLA, has not won since the formation of Telangana. He lost in the 2014 elections to then TDP candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav and in 2018 he was denied ticket due to the poll alliance with the TDP. Mr. Reddy worked as minister in the earlier Congress governments and during the UPA regime he was the vice chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Sources said, he would soon announce his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).