Congress enrols 6 lakh members in digital drive

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 04 January 2022 21:41 IST
Updated: 04 January 2022 21:41 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that so far 6 lakh digital members were enrolled into the party.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said that all those members are being extended ₹ 2 lakh insurance. Stating that the meeting on digital membership presided over by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was scheduled for Tuesday but he could not attend as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that some of them could not attend the meeting as they were engaged otherwise.

The TPCC working president has alleged that a family had committed suicide due to harassment by son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venakateswara Rao. He said that several cases were already pending against the accused.

