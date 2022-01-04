Telangana

Congress enrols 6 lakh members in digital drive

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that so far 6 lakh digital members were enrolled into the party.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Mahesh Kumar said that all those members are being extended ₹ 2 lakh insurance. Stating that the meeting on digital membership presided over by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was scheduled for Tuesday but he could not attend as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that some of them could not attend the meeting as they were engaged otherwise.

The TPCC working president has alleged that a family had committed suicide due to harassment by son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venakateswara Rao. He said that several cases were already pending against the accused.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2022 9:41:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/congress-enrols-6-lakh-members-in-digital-drive/article38117048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY