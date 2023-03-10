Congress distributes ‘Guarantee Cards’ for Dharani affected land owners

March 10, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has assured that Congress would re-survey all the lands within two years of the party coming to power and bring in “One Patta One Record” concept abolishing the existing 125 Acts and 30,000 Government Orders related to land records.

Mr. Ramesh told the reporters at Sultanpur in Karimnagar on Friday that as a part of Congress’ slogan for the next elections “Your Land Your Right”, the party will also set up land tribunals in all the 33 districts to set right the discrepancies created by the Dharani portal. He said out of the 60 lakh land owner accounts in the Dharani portal 20 lakh owners were facing problems due to the discrepancies.

The former Minister, who was speaking along with AICC Telangana in-charge, Manikrao Thakre; TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy; Manthani MLA, D. Sreedhar Babu and others, said that in the next 60 days, Dharani Adalats will be conducted in all the constituencies where people can come and petition their issues. The party will issue ‘Congress Guarantee Cards’ for them and these discrepancies would be rectified once the party comes to power.

He also said that in the Congress government, not a single acre would be acquired from any farmer without their consent for any project. He said the KCR government had changed the Land Acquisition Act of the UPA government and had amended it to take away lands without any consent of the farmer or those losing lands under the projects.

Distributes Congress Guarantee Cards

Earlier, Mr. Jairam Ramesh along with Mr. Revanth Reddy distributed the Congress Guarantee Cards to the villages of Sultanpur, who explained how their names were missing from the Dharani portal and no amount of petitions to the government have rectified them. They said only they can experience the pain of losing lands that they were holding for several decades and inherited from their parents.

Mr. Revanth Reddy announced that the Dharani portal will be abolished once Congress comes to power. Previous Congress governments had distributed 22 lakh acres to the poor people and 10 lakh acres to the tribals bringing in the Forest Rights Act in 2006. The Land Acquisition Act of 2013 that empowered land owners was diluted by the KCR government.

He said if 20 problems related to lands existed in every village, the Dharani portal has created new problems multiplying the existing ones by 10 times. There is no village in Telangana where Dharani has not multiplied problems playing havoc with the lives of people. He alleged that after deliberately creating disputes on the ownership through Dharani, Chief Minister KCR had ensured that they landed in the hands of his relatives and friends forever.