Congress ‘discipline’ is more of ‘indiscipline’

‘Revanth has not informed me of party programme’

The issue of Congress legislator from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy writing to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy is snowballing into a major controversy with the TPCC Disciplinary Committee planning to seek a personal explanation, and the MLA questioning the locus standi of the committee’s decision.

The disciplinary committee headed by former Minister G. Chinna Reddy met on Friday to discuss various issues including Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy’s letter. When reporters questioned on the meeting details, Mr. Chinna Reddy said the committee preferred to call Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy in person to discuss how the letter was leaked to the media. “Taking action against him is not in our purview but the committee wants to discuss the leakage issue,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Chinna Reddy’s response, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy held a press conference to claim that he was unaware of how the letter was leaked. He demanded that the disciplinary committee should also consider the ‘indiscipline’ of the TPCC chief, who according to him, did not inform him about any meetings in his district and also in the constituencies allotted to him as the TPCC working president for party work.

“I was not informed about the programme at Yerravalli in Siddipet district and also the TPCC chief’s programme at Bhupalpally that falls under the Lok Sabha constituency allotted to him for party work. The committee should also seek explanation from Mr. Revanth Reddy on this,” he demanded. Asked why he was not raising these issues on party platforms, he said he was sharing it with media since the Disciplinary Committee Chairman also shared his views with the media.