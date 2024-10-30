GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress did not fulfil promises to farmers: Harish Rao

Updated - October 30, 2024 12:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader T. Harish Rao speaking at a farmers’ protest meet at Wanaparthy on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

Former minister T. Harish Rao has stated that the attendance of a large number of farmers to the protest meet organised by the party at Wanaparthy on Tuesday is indication of their anger against the Congress government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Speaking at the protest meeting he alleged that the government is neither implementing the existing schemes nor introducing the new (promised) ones and sought to know from the farming fraternity whether any of the promises made in the Warangal Declaration on agriculture by the Congress party were kept so far. Both the Chief Minister and other functionaries of the government are taking oath in the name of gods or resorting to use of foul language if any opposition leader asks about the promises, he said.

In addition, the government is also slapping false cases on every one questioning it on the promises. Stating that the ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver had failed to reach even half of the farmers who borrowed money from banks, the government had first spoken about writing off ₹45,000 crore, later pruned it to ₹29,000 crore and when it came for implementation it was claiming that ₹17,000 crore was waived.

He mentioned that the previous K. Chandrasekhar Rao government had given the farming community about ₹1.5 lakh crore through Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and crop loan waiver schemes.

Party leaders S. Niranjan Reddy, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, K. Naveen Kumar, Deshapathi Srinivas, V. Srinivas Goud, B. Harshavardhan Reddy, G. Balaraju, R.S. Praveen Kumar and others spoke.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:09 am IST

