Congress demands withdrawal of UAPA against professor Haragopal

It is intimidation of those who fought for the formation of separate State of Telangana, says Revanth Reddy

June 16, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress has criticised the government for registering a case against retired professor of the University of Hyderabad G. Haragopal under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and said the professor was a pride of Telangana and its aspirations.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that the government withdraw the case against Mr. Haragopal and this was nothing but intimidating those who have worked for the separate State of Telangana. He reminded how Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao claimed during the agitation that Naxalites’ agenda was also his agenda and asked whether a similar case would be booked against him as well.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress government would withdraw the cases against Mr. Haragopal and others as soon as it comes to power.

