Congress demands rapid tests on all people

The Congress party has demanded that the State government conduct rapid coronavirus tests to all people or else they would approach the court with a plea to give such directions to the TRS government.

In a statement issued here on Monday, treasurer of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Gudur Narayana Reddy sought to know why the government was not allowing the private diagnostic centres to conduct coronavirus tests. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s repeated statements that they would conduct virus tests only in government hospitals and would not allow it in private hospitals/diagnostic centres was raising doubts over the government fears that more tests would reveal more positive cases.

Without admitting the fact that the State government revenue was completely squeezed within 10 days of the lockdown announced last month, the Chief Minister had been talking about establishing one super speciality hospital in every district, the TPCC leader said. Unable to do so, the government had turned Gachibowli stadium into a hospital now.

The Congress leader requested the government to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests of all people living the containment zones, keep the details in the Health Department website and issue a daily bulletin on rapid tests. He suggested the government to allow private hospitals and diagnostic centres to conduct COVID tests since it had no wherewithal to conduct tests on a mass scale.