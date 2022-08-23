Congress demands PD Act against Raja Singh

He indirectly enjoys patronage of the TRS government: Shabbir

Hyderabad Congress party has demanded that the BJP MLA Raja Singh be booked under the PD Act for his provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammed that have hurt Muslims in the country.

In separate statements here, several Congress leaders appealed to the government to take stern action against Raja Singh to send a message that anyone trying to divide the society spreading religious hatred would not be tolerated.

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said Telangana police took action only after Mr. Singh’s video went viral triggering massive protests, rather than registering a case immediately. He demanded that Raja Singh should be treated as a 'habitual offender' as he had made similar statements several times in the past hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community. He is a fit case to the booked under PD Act.

Mr. Shabbir Ali alleged that Raja Singh indirectly enjoyed the patronage of the TRS government which never took serious action and it encouraged Raja Singh to continue making provocative statements. He described the suspension of Raja Singh by the BJP as a 'big drama' and reminded that BJP enacted a similar drama in the case of Nupur Sharma.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Dept Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said Mr Singh also used occasions like Rama Navami and Hanuman Jayanti to deliver venomous statements against the Muslim community. He alleged that the TRS government used Raja Singh's statement to make political gains. He also alleged that IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao first highlighted comedian Munawar Farooqui as a hero and then Raja Singh was made to give a statement against his show. This was escalated with Raja Singh giving a series of statements against the Muslim community.