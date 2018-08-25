Congress demands new PRC for employees

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded that the State government immediately announce a new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for the employees.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had completely neglected the welfare of employees during the last four years and did not pay any attention to their problems. He did not even meet the representatives of employees’ unions to discuss their issues.

He said the Chief Minister had assured to announce an Interim Relief (IR) on June 2, the State Formation Day and also announced to set up a new PRC with a mandate to submit its report a week before August 15 this year so the announcement could be made on Independence Day. However, none of these promises have been fulfilled causing huge disappointment to over 4 lakh employees and nearly 2.5 lakh pensioners.

He demanded that the State government announce 25% IR for the RTC employees. He said the State government had announced just 16% IR for nearly 53,000 employees while Andhra Pradesh government had announced 19% IR for 74,000 employees. Therefore, he said RTC staff should be given 25% IR.

He said all pending dues of corporate hospitals should be cleared so as to make the Health Insurance Scheme functional for government employees. He said health cards should be issued for teachers working with aided, residential and KGBV schools. Teachers should also be paid salaries as per Rule 010.

Mr. Reddy demanded that the government restore old pension scheme and scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Replying to a question on early Assembly polls, Mr. Reddy described Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claim of winning 100 seats in next elections as a joke. He ridiculed saying KCR had conducted surveys in some other States and not Telangana. He said as per the surveys conducted by him, the Congress party would win more than 75 seats whenever elections are held.