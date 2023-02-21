Congress demands action against BRS activists for attack on youth leader in Warangal

February 21, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud has condemned the attack on Youth Congress leader Thota Pawan at Warangal late Monday night by BRS activists alleging that it was done at the behest of MLA D.Vinay Bhaskar.

“Ruling BRS activists attacked Pawan and beat him black and blue when he was pasting some posters on the corruption of BRS. What was so wrong about it,” asked Mr.Goud while speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. Warning that the BRS MLAs would have to flee the State if the Congress activists reciprocated in the same manner, he demanded an attempt-to-murder case be registered against Mr.Vinay Bhaskar.

Referring to last rites of BRS MLA G.Sayanna, who passed away two days ago, the Congress leader questioned why a State funeral was not conducted and whether it was befitting the stature of a five-time Dalit MLA.