Congress defends E Prix cancellation

January 06, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Telangana Congress rejected BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao’s charge over the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix and said that people were appreciating the move given the traffic snarls that the race brought to the city.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan dismissed KTR’s claims that the race brought huge investments to the State. “Such claims only reflect his lack of understanding of business.” he alleged.

Mr. Niranjan said that the previous event brought a series of traffic issues to commuters and anywhere in the world, such events are not held within the city. That is why people are appreciating the government’s decision and the previous government had neglected people’s woes and conducted the race.