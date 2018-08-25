Congress dares TRS to open debate

more-in

Telangana PCC general secretary B. Mahesh Goud has alleged that both the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TRS regime in the State indulge in corrupt practices and are therefore hesitant to pursue an open debate on the development they brought about in the last four and half years.

At a press conference here on Saturday, he said the Congress party was ready to face elections whenever they are held.

While the Modi government got stuck in the Rafale scam, KCR’s is mired in irrigation scams which abnormally raised the estimated cost of Kaleswaram project by thousands of crore for commissions, he said. He said that MP K. Kavitha failed to fulfil her electoral promises of turmeric board and reopening the Nizam Sugar Factory at Bodhan.

The Peddapally-Nizamabad railway line was completed thanks to the efforts of Ponnam Prabhakar and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, the then MPs of Karimnagar and Nizamabad respectively and not by Kavitha as she claimed, he said. He wanted to know as to why the incumbent MP could not achieve road overbridge at Madhavinagar railway level crossing if she was behind the completion of the railway line.

Mahesh dared the local MLA B. Ganesh Gupta to come for an open debate on the development in Nizamabad city.

Another TPCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar and DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan were present.