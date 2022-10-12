Congress crucial meeting on Bharat Jodo Yatra today

Rahul Gandhi to enter Telangana on October 23

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 12, 2022 21:08 IST

AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, AICC Secretary Bose Raju, TPCC working president, Mahesh Goud and others at Mahabubnagar to inspect the route of Bharat Jodo Yatra

With the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi all set to enter Telangana a day before Diwali, Telangana Congress will hold a key meeting on Thursday to review the arrangements and finalise the route map.

The meeting will be presided over by K.C. Venugopal, AICC General Secretary (Organisation), and attended by AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka among others.

Mr. Tagore along with AICC secretary N.S. Bose Raju, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, senior leader V. Hanmantha Rao and others inspected the route to be taken by Mr. Rahul Gandhi in Mahabubnagar district. The yatra will enter Telangana at Makthal on October 23 and Mr. Gandhi is likely walk for 350 kms over 15 days.

Speaking to reporters, AICC Implementation Committee Chairman, A. Maheshwar Reddy criticised the IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao for making unnecessary comments on Mr. Gandhi’s yatra. “He doesn’t have the stature to criticise Mr. Gandhi,” he said adding that but for Sonia Gandhi’s decision, the positions being enjoyed by KCR and KTR wouldn’t have been there. He said there was a huge response from people to the yatra and they were willingly joining the walkathon everywhere.

