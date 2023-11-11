Congress creating rift between Minorities and BCs: KTR

November 11, 2023 05:49 am | Updated 05:50 am IST

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao termed the promises made in the Congress Minority Declaration as an attempt to create differences between the minorities and the Backward Classes, and this in tune with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology.

Speaking to the media at the BRS party office on Friday, said the Declaration was full of lies and flaws and reflected the thinking of the BJP. It was a conspiracy against Muslims as the promise of including them in Backward Classes was an effort to deny them the special status granted by the Constitution on their rights, he said.

How could Muslims or other minorities be recognised as BCs, he asked and alleged that the Congress was trying to create rift between Muslims and the BCs. The minority declaration would create unrest in peaceful Telangana if the promises made were implemented, he alleged.

Questioning the Congress party’s commitment to minorities, he said the party spent just ₹930 crore for minorities from 2004 to 2014, while the BRS government spent ₹10,000 crores for minority welfare in the last 10 years. The Congress always deceived the minorities, he claimed.

Mr. Rama Rao also accused the Congress of fielding weak candidates in the constituencies where the BJP’s top leaders were contesting. This was an indication of them colluding to defeat the BRS, he alleged.

Earlier, he invited several leaders from Congress and the BJP into the party and cautioned people that leaders from New Delhi were trying to defame KCR. It was the responsibility of Telangana that Mr. KCR was saved from these leaders by electing him for the third time, he said.