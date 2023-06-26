Congress created wealth and BRS amassed it, says Bhatti Vikramarka

June 26, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka has said that BRS leaders are yet to provide answers to his questions about the quantum of water released through the Kaleshwaram project, the number of jobs and houses provided to people of Telangana as promised.

Addressing mediapersons at Suryapet on Sunday, he said while the aspirations of people remained unfulfilled, BRS leaders became unbelievably wealthy during the same period. “Telangana did not bring any change in the lives of people for which the State was created and the wealth and resources of the State did not reach them. However, the TRS leaders who came to power, thanks to people’s movement, amassed wealth running into thousands of crores ushering in ‘New ‘Gadi’ culture,” he said.

Pointing out the stark contrast in the lives of TRS leaders and the common people, Mr.Vikramarka said he had posed certain direct questions to Minister Jagadishwar Reddy and Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy who belong to Nalgonda district. “I asked them whether the BRS government brought water, how many double-bedroom houses were constructed and how many were allotted... but there is no answer,” he said.

Mr.Vikramarka alleged that without providing water for one additional acre, the BRS leaders were showing water released from SRSP to the Kakatiya canal as water provided by Kaleshwaram. “I will be in Suryapet district for a few more days and so, the BRS leaders still have time to answer my questions with clarity,” he said.

People were aware that it was the late Chief Minister Y.S.Rajasekhar Reddy who constructed the Sripada Yellampally project to impound Godavari water going into the sea and brought the water to Mid Manair and from there to Lower Manair and released water through Kakatiya canal, he pointed out.

“The water being released to crops in Telangana was thanks to projects constructed and canals dug during the tenure of Congress government. Instead of expressing gratitude to the Congress leaders, the TRS leaders were indulging in wrong propaganda as ‘KCR water’,” he added.

Questioning the audacity of BRS leaders for asking Congress leaders what they had done, Mr.Vikramarka countered the BRS leaders to spell out what they had done for the people in the past 10 years. He argued that the BRS government was shamelessly organising Dashabdi utsav, canal festivals and sprinkling flowers and turmeric into the water without providing water to Telangana people. Whether it is roads, power, water, 100 days of work, Arogyasri cards, or houses to 5,000 poor people in Suryapet, it was all done by the Congress government, he maintained.

