Congress created new India but KCR and Modi are enjoying the fruits, says Revanth Reddy

August 15, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao was terrified of defeat staring at him in the next elections and is now resorting to spree of welfare promises just to deceive people.

The election promises of the CM like farm loan waiver, job notifications and new money deposit schemes for Dalits and Backward classes indicate his desperation and cautioned people not to fall for the promises as they would be discontinued after the elections, he said.

The Congress president was speaking after hoisting the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s family had looted 10,000 acres and was involved in corrupt activities. People will not believe the assurances of the Chief Minister come what may.

He said it was the Congress party that made what the country is today after Independence and some parties were blaming the party while enjoying the fruits of Congress’s labour. It was time for all to remember Mahatma Gandhi who led the Independence movement, Dr. Ambedkar who gave the weapon of the vote to all through the Indian Constitution and Jawaharlal Nehru who created a new India with a foresight that presently is presently self-sufficient and a leader on the world map.

Mr. Reddy said that Indira Gandhi earned India a new image with her courage while Rajiv Gandhi paved the path for the IT revolution that led to the creation of a young and robust India that is now known for its IT prowess around the world. “Later, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as Prime Ministers liberalised the economy to create the present India. Those in power now were making baseless allegations against the Congress while enjoying power.”

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said all that it could achieve was dividing people while Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra applied balm on the wounds created by the BJP. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created new records in unemployment and prices and also pushed India into new debt level.”

