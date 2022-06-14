Congress continues protest at ED office

Revanth says BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Congress leaders continued their protest at the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) regional office here in Basheerbagh for the second consecutive day against the BJP government’s efforts to ‘illegally frame’ the Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy led the protest that was also attended by the TPCC working president and MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former MPs Ponnam Prabhakar and Anjan Kumar Yadav, former Union Minister Balaram Naik, former MLAs M. Kodanda Reddy, Anil Kumar, former MLC Ramulu Naik and several other leaders.

The Congress leaders and workers wore black scarves and sat on dharna till evening while raising slogans against the BJP government at the Centre. The leaders particularly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘revenge’ politics and said such misuse by the government agencies will not dampen the spirits of the Gandhi family that was exposing the misrule of the Modi government and the division in society on communal lines.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said the BJP was worried over the proposed walkathon of Rahul Gandhi across India and the ED that has become the political wing of the BJP was being used to target the Gandhi family. How come not a single ED raid is done against the BJP leaders in the country, he asked and said the Congress would not be cowed down by these threats.

Mr. Revanth Reddy claimed that the BJP was worried of losing power as the Modi government had miserably failed the economy and people were getting fed up with it and the party needed a diversion. ED summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were part of that conspiracy.

Mr. Reddy said the Supreme Court didn’t find money laundering in National Herald in the case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and closed it. Now Mr Modi has reopened the case just to mislead people and divert their attention from his failures.

The Congress leader questioned the inhuman attitude of Mr Modi in targeting Raul Gandhi when he was supposed to help his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi, who is admitted in a hospital. And people are watching this keenly, he said.