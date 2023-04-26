ADVERTISEMENT

Congress constitutes four panels to study crop losses due to unseasonal rains

April 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress has constituted four teams to assess the loss suffered by farmers in the unseasonal rains. They team members will visit the ground and prepare a report on the losses, and the plight of the farmers, to be later submitted to the government.

Telangana Congress working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy has suggested these committees to assess the losses after talking to farmers. He said the party will support their demands for compensation. The committees will also study the procurement process and the issues being faced by farmers after the harvest.

The committees would be headed by T. Jeevan Reddy, MLC; Anjan Kumar Yadav, working president; Balaram Naik, former Union Minister, and Prasad Kumar, former Minister. Kisan Congress national vice president M. Kodanda Reddy and State president Anvesh Reddy will coordinate the visit of these committees.

The report submitted by them and the recommendations made will be submitted to the government along with the demands of the party.

